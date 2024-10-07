UK woman finally hears back about job application, 48 years after she sent letter

Waiting for a response after applying for a job can be a truly torturous task but for a 70-year-old woman in UK, the reply to her job application came just a little too late - by almost 50 years. Tizi Hudson, who was shocked to see her letter after 48 years, said that its return was "amazing"(Linkedin/TiziHudson)

Tizi Hodson, a resident of Lincolnshire, dreamed of becoming a motorcycle stunt rider and in 1976, she wrote a letter applying for the job. Decades later, the letter she wrote made its way back to her after the post office found it stuck behind a drawer.

Hudson, who was shocked to see her letter after 48 years, said that its return was "amazing". "I always wondered why I never heard back about the job. Now I know why," she told the BBC.

Although she missed out on the job, Hodson built a daredevil career as a snake handler, horse whisperer, aerobatic pilot and flying instructor, travelling all over the world

'Ever day I looked for a reply'

Even though it happened almost half a century ago, Hodson says she clearly remembers the day she wrote the job application letter.

"I remember very clearly sitting in my flat in London typing the letter. Every day I looked for my post but there was nothing there and I was so disappointed because I really, really, wanted to be a stunt rider on a motorcycle," she told the BBC.

Hodson said being a woman, she was very careful not to let the recruiters know her gender since she knew it would hamper her chances of hearing back from them for an interview.

“I even stupidly told them I didn’t mind how many bones I might break as I was used to it," she said.

Hodson said getting the letter back after all these years made her realise what advice she would give to her younger self.

"If I could speak to my younger self, I would tell her to go and do everything I’ve done. I’ve had such a wonderful time in life, even if I have broken a few bones," she told the BBC.

'How did they find me?'

Hodson said the letter was sent to her with a handwritten note attached on top which read: "Late delivery by Staines Post Office. Found behind a draw [sic]. Only about 50 years late."

The letter did not mention a sender or how they found her address. "How they found me when I’ve moved house 50-odd times, and even moved countries four or five times, is a mystery," she said.

Asked if she waited a long time to hear back from the recruiters after her letter was sent, Hodson said she continued to send out applications.