Diljit Dosanjh reacts as Gajraj Rao kisses his hand during London show; singer croons his and Alia Bhatt's hit Ikk Kudi

After Pakistani actor Hania Aamir and rapper Badshah, actor Gajraj Rao attended singer Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour concert in London. The singer held a second show in The O2 Arena on Saturday evening. Both Diljit and Gajraj Rao shared pictures and videos from the event. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh invites Pakistani actor Hania Aamir on stage during London show; Badshah makes special appearance. Watch) Diljit Dosanjh and Gajraj Rao at The O2 in London.

Gajraj shares post from Diljit's show

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Gajraj posted a selfie from the concert venue and wrote, "Tonight was touched by magic, an unforgettable experience..." In another photo, he gave a glimpse of the venue. He also posted a video as fans cheered while Diljit performed on stage.

Diljit shares clip featuring Gajraj

Diljit posted a clip on his Instagram Stories in which he interacted with his fans standing near the stage. Catching a glimpse of Gajraj, Diljit immediately held his hand and sat on the floor. He bowed his head and held Gajraj's hands with his own. As Diljit stood up, Gajraj kissed his hand and then shook them. He also folded his hands as Diljit said something. The singer also pointed at the actor as he walked away.

Diljit sings Ikk Kudi

Diljit also posted several videos from the show on Instagram. He captioned the post, "O2 DAY ONE. O2 DAY TWO. O2 DAY THREE - 18th October. Germany: We Comin. DIL-LUMINATI TOUR Year 24." One of the clips showed him singing his hit track Ikk Kudi. The song is from the 2016 film Udta Punjab. Of the many versions, the Ikk Kudi - Club Mix, featuring Diljit and Alia Bhatt, became a fan favourite over the years. Several other singers had also lent their voices to Ikk Kudi.

About Diljit's upcoming shows, film

After completing his tour abroad, Diljit is set to begin the Indian leg of his tour this October. The tour will kick off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 26. Following Delhi, the tour will make its way to Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

Diljit recently announced his casting in Border 2, which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan among others. The sequel's filming is expected to begin in November.