UK woman who has explored 60 countries reveals the one place she refuses to revisit

A 54-year-old British woman, who has visited over 60 countries, has revealed the one place she vows never to return to. Geraldine Joaquim, from West Sussex, has explored some of the world’s most breathtaking locations. Her passion for travel began during her career in international marketing and has continued even after transitioning to her current role as a hypnotherapist and wellness coach. In just the past year, Joaquim embarked on five international trips, including a skiing holiday in Andorra, a safari in South Africa, a villa getaway in Italy, a week in Egypt, and a festive Christmas market tour in Belgium, Express reported. A woman in the UK vowed never to revisit Caracas after a terrifying airport ordeal.(Representational image/Pixabay)

A love for exploring new cultures

Joaquim believes in embracing every aspect of travel, both the good and the bad. "I love seeing new and different places, really feeling like I’m in a completely diverse place to my normal life and experiencing interesting cultures," she said, as per the New York Post. "I think it’s a privilege to be a tourist in another country, so it’s important to see the good and the not-so-good, and not expect a sanitised version."

However, despite her adventurous spirit, there is one destination she refuses to revisit—Caracas, the capital of Venezuela.

A terrifying night in Caracas

Recalling her harrowing experience, Joaquim described Caracas as the worst travel destination she has ever encountered. "I was on a work trip, flying in from Montevideo in Uruguay, and my flight arrived late at night," she said. "I had a car booked to take me to a hotel in the city before continuing to Isla Margarita the next day."

What initially seemed like a routine transfer quickly turned into a nightmare. After waiting for hours in an increasingly deserted airport, Joaquim realised she was completely alone. "My phone wasn’t working, it was 1am, and there was no one else around," she explained. Relief came when a man arrived, claiming to be her driver. However, upon getting into the car, she was startled to find another man in the front seat.

"I would never normally get in a car with two strange men, but I had no other option," she said. "I grabbed a tiny pen knife from my hand luggage and spent the 30-minute journey on high alert, clutching it tightly."

A distressing end to the trip

Joaquim’s ordeal did not end there. The following morning at the airport, she was left stunned when a young man snatched her luggage and ran. Panicked, she gave chase, only to later realise he was providing an unofficial "check-in service"—one she was forced to pay for.

Reluctantly handing over cash, Joaquim finally boarded her onward flight. Fortunately, her return journey to the UK required only a brief layover in Caracas, sparing her from any further distress.