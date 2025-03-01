106-year-old UK woman believes her secret to a long life is ‘chocolate and partying’

A UK woman celebrating her 106th birthday has revealed her secret to a long and happy life—chocolate and partying. Edith Hill, who only moved into a care home six years ago at the age of 100, believes her daily dose of chocolate keeps her feeling youthful and energetic, according to a report by Mirror. A UK woman, who turned 106, attributed her long life to chocolate and partying.(Representational image/Pixabay)

A life spanning over a century

Born on 3 March 1919, Edith has lived through two world wars, witnessed the reign of five monarchs, and seen 23 prime ministers take office at Downing Street. The retired secretary, originally from Yorkshire, has always maintained an independent lifestyle. While she enjoys indulging in sweets, she has never been a smoker or a heavy drinker.

When asked about the secret to her remarkable longevity, Edith simply stated: “It’s being independent, eating lots of chocolate, and partying.”

A sweet tooth for Cadbury and Easter treats

Edith’s favourite treat is a classic Cadbury Dairy Milk bar, though she admits she’s happy to try any sweet, particularly during Easter. Now residing at Aspen Lodge Care Home in Skegness, Lincolnshire, she remains full of life and continues to charm those around her.

To mark her milestone birthday, staff at the care home have planned a special celebration on Monday, featuring a double chocolate cake—fitting for someone who swears by the treat.

To honour Edith’s 106 years, the care home has launched a heartwarming campaign encouraging people to send her birthday cards. Their goal is to collect 106 cards—one for each year of her incredible life.

Head housekeeper Anita Tindle shared: “She’s already received 40 cards, but we are determined to hit 106. It makes my heart melt that people have taken part. It goes to show that there is still community spirit and kindness out there. She is truly one in a million.”

A spring-themed birthday bash

Edith, who has one son, is eagerly looking forward to a spring-themed birthday party, complete with live performances of golden oldies from the 1940s and 1950s. Her niece, Anne Turner, 86, spoke warmly of her, saying: “She’s always been very independent, kind, and loving. She keeps up with all the family news and has always been very work-orientated.”