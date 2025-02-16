‘Cake bandit’: Opossum lands in hospital after devouring entire chocolate cake in Nebraska

An opossum with an apparent sweet tooth found itself in trouble after consuming an entire Costco chocolate mousse cake that had been left outside on a porch in Nebraska, US. The sugar-fuelled escapade led to an emergency rescue, with the marsupial ultimately being admitted to a wildlife rehabilitation centre. The critter was hospitalised in Nebraska, US.(Facebook/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab)

The incident unfolded at the home of real estate agent Kim Doggett, who, along with her son, discovered the bloated and dazed creature curled up on their patio furniture last Sunday. “She didn’t look so great – she was kind of panting,” said Doggett, reported the New York Post. The evidence of the opossum’s indulgence was clear—chocolate-covered paw prints stained the beige couch, and the nearly devoured dessert lay in crumbs on the deck.

Doggett, who often stores food outside in the winter due to limited fridge space, had placed the cake outdoors without a second thought. “I always have a house full and we cook a lot, and when you run out of room in the fridge, you just sit it on the table outside in the winter,” she explained to Forbes.

Realising that chocolate could be toxic to opossums, Doggett and her son tried to move the sluggish animal away from their home but eventually sought help. The six-pound Virginia opossum, the only marsupial species native to the U.S., was admitted to Nebraska Wildlife Rehab on Monday, where it is expected to make a full recovery.

The rescue team affectionately named the opossum the “Cake Bandit” and even created custom t-shirts to raise funds for their conservation efforts. However, for now, the critter is on a strict diet. “Sometimes a sweet tooth just can’t wait until Valentine’s Day,” the center posted on Facebook. “With some time in rehab (and a diet reset), this choco-holic should be stabilized enough to return to the wild, but until then, she is definitely a little cranky about our strict ‘zero chocolate’ policy.”

The now-viral story has captivated social media, with many users sympathising with the opossum’s cake-induced predicament. “We’ve all been there, girl,” one person commented. Another joked, “I don’t know how to act around chocolate cake either.”

For now, the “Cake Bandit” will have to adjust to a healthier diet before returning to the wild—hopefully with a newfound appreciation for more suitable opossum cuisine.

