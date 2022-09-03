Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joins Twitter’s one-word trend with a powerful message

Trust Twitter to present people with interesting – and often intriguing – trends that leave many stunned. There are times, when the trends get so popular that they attract the attention of celebrities and world leaders. One such recent trend is the one-word trend on Twitter. Under it, people are using just one word to express themselves or their feelings. Till now, many have joined it, including US President Joe Biden and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Several brands have also participated in the one-word trend. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently took part in the trend too. And, he did so with a powerful message.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the president tweeted from his official handle. He wrote, “Freedom.” His tweet came amid the ongoing war between his country, Ukraine and Russia.

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 1.7 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. Many expressed in the comments section how their thoughts are with war-torn Ukraine.

The one-word tweet trend supposedly started when Amtrak, a national rail operation, shared one word in their tweet. They simply wrote “trains” and shared their post. Soon others were inspired by their tweet and started sharing their own versions. What would you share under the trend?

