Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Umpire does upside down leg split to signal wide ball, funny video goes viral
trending

Umpire does upside down leg split to signal wide ball, funny video goes viral

the viral video of the umpire doing upside down leg split to signal wide ball is now being posted by many.
The image shows the umpire doing upside down leg split to signal wide ball,.(Screengrab)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 12:40 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video of an umpire’s unusual way of signaling a wide ball has left people in splits. There is a chance that the viral video will have the same effect on you too.

The clip is now being posted by many on Twitter, including former cricketer and commentator Michael Vaughan. “Surely we need to see this chap join the ICC Elite panel,” he wrote while sharing the video. The clip shows the umpire signaling a wide ball while doing an upside down leg split.

The video opens to show an ongoing cricket match. Within moments, a bowler bowls a ball. To signal that it is a wide ball, the umpire, quite dramatically, faces the camera and does the split.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted on December 5, the video has gone all kinds of viral with over 1.1 million views and counting. The clip has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“This is how he signals boundary,” wrote a Twitter user and posted this video:

Another Twitter user joked and shared:

Here’s how another reacted:

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
RBI policy review
RBI Repo Rate
Priyanka Chopra
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP