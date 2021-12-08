Umpire does upside down leg split to signal wide ball, funny video goes viral

A video of an umpire’s unusual way of signaling a wide ball has left people in splits. There is a chance that the viral video will have the same effect on you too.

The clip is now being posted by many on Twitter, including former cricketer and commentator Michael Vaughan. “Surely we need to see this chap join the ICC Elite panel,” he wrote while sharing the video. The clip shows the umpire signaling a wide ball while doing an upside down leg split.

The video opens to show an ongoing cricket match. Within moments, a bowler bowls a ball. To signal that it is a wide ball, the umpire, quite dramatically, faces the camera and does the split.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted on December 5, the video has gone all kinds of viral with over 1.1 million views and counting. The clip has also prompted people to post varied comments.

“This is how he signals boundary,” wrote a Twitter user and posted this video:

Another Twitter user joked and shared:

Here’s how another reacted:

What are your thoughts on the video?

