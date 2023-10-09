'Unbelievably horrifying': Storm chasers get trapped inside a tornado

A heart-stopping video of a few storm chasers getting stuck inside a tornado has left netizens with shivers down their spine. Turner Charles, a content creator from the United States, shared this footage documenting his and his friends' pursuit of chasing a tornado, their subsequent entrapment within it, and the aftermath of this harrowing experience.

Storm chasers stuck inside a tornado.(YouTube/@Turner Charles)

Charles shared this video on YouTube. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "On April 4, 2023 my friends and I were impacted by some damaging inflow winds ahead of the Lewistown, IL EF3 that brought down the powerlines and trapped us in the path of the tornado. Where we then took a direct hit." (Also Read: Man walks on dangerous bridge in Pakistan, video will send shivers down your spine)

The video opens to show the group tracking the tornado and observing how strong it is. Then they decide to go near it. As the tornado comes close, they are hit by strong winds and rain. At one point, when they are near the power lines, a sudden gust of wind takes them inside the storm. What follows is terrifying footage of their car windows shattering.

Once the tornado passes, the clip shows that they have miraculously survived it and are trying to come out of the car.

Watch the bone-chilling video here:

This video was shared on October 3. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than two lakh times. The share has also received more than 6,000 likes and several comments.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, "Thankfully, you guys made it out alive and to share this. Count our blessings & stay safe, everyone."

A second commented, "In my 20-plus years in the fire service I’ve done and seen a lot of crazy & scary stuff, but nothing like this. When I saw those poles falling and the wires arcing, my heart sank because you guys had no way out and those were high energy lines. I’m so glad that you guys made it out. Yes, the car and other things are replaceable material, your lives aren’t."

"Easily the most intense chaser footage I’ve ever seen. Wow. So glad you all made it out. Honestly, I’m surprised this kind of thing with infrastructure or debris blocking your path doesn’t happen more often to chasers. What an unbelievably horrifying situation," posted another.

A fourth said, "I am so glad you all survived that! Crazy the damage those tornados cause! Phew! Gave me chills! Take care guys, thanks for sharing this with us!"

