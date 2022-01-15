Undersea volcano eruption in Tonga seen from outer space. Post goes viral

A video showcasing an undersea volcano eruption in Pacific Island nation of Tonga has gone viral. The incident took place on Saturday. Follow the eruption, Tsunami advisories were issued in the surrounding areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shared on the Twitter handle of NWSHonolulu, the video captures the eruption. “Large volcanic eruption near Tonga (Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano) today as seen from outer space. Shown on visible imagery using the Himawari satellite,” the video is posted along with this caption.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tonga Meteorological and Coastal Radio Services also posted two images on their official Facebook page:

Located about 64 km north of the Tongan capital, Nuku’alofa, the plumes from the volcano reached about 20 km in the sky, said Tonga Geological Services, reports the BBC. According to Professor Shane Cronin, a volcanologist at the University of Auckland, in the past 30 years, this was one of the biggest eruptions in Tonga.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON