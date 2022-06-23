Unexpected guest visits a Florida police station… a bear. See pics

A post about a bear showing up at a police station in Florida has created a buzz online. Shared on Facebook by Martin County Sheriff's Office, the post also contains a few images of the animal comfortably perched atop a tree.

In the caption, the department shared more about the incident. “The Martin County Sheriff’s Office had an unexpected guest show up at our office tonight. The bear made its way through the parking area and camped out for a bit in a tree near our investigations division. FWC [Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission] was notified and took command of the situation. After a short time, the bear calmly went about its way,” they wrote.

“There has been an increase in bear sightings in our area recently. FWC is urging everyone to take a moment and learn a little bit about what to do if you see a bear. One of the biggest things you can do to prevent a bear visit is to secure your trash cans,” they added.

The post, since being shared, has gathered more than 3,300 likes. It has also been re-posted nearly 1,600 times. People posted various appreciative comments while reacting to the share.

“Even wild life’s instincts know the integrity of Martin county sheriff’s department. You guys are the best. Be safe, you are loved and cherished!” shared a Facebook user. “Great job Martin County Sheriff's Office! So happy that he or she could move on their way, safely,” posted another.

A few also expressed their displeasure about the animals losing their natural habitat. Just like this individual who wrote, “Sad to see these animals being pushed out of their homes for further over development of Florida.”

