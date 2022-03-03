Unhappy dog complains as cat refuses to play with her. Watch hilarious video

Did you ever loudly complaint when you sibling refused to play with you as a kid? There is a chance that this video of a dog will remind you of those days. It is a video that shows an adorable doggo being very vocal after she couldn’t get her cat sibling to play with her. There is a chance that the video will leave you giggling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on Reddit a few hours ago. “She's complaining at the cat for not playing with her,” the individual who posted the video wrote. The clip opens to show a dog standing on a floor looking upwards. We won’t give away everything the pooch does, so take a look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted about 16 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 30,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various replies. And, some of them also received replies from the original poster.

“Shiba Inus are extra special doggos,” wrote a Reddit user. To which, the original poster replied, “They really are. There's quite a few in my neighborhood and they all have completely different and very quirky personalities.” Another curious individual also asked about the way they are trained. To which, the poster wrote, “They're a nightmare to train! She's very friendly and has a good disposition but she won't listen to anything unless she wants to. She's also very clever and keeps finding new ways to get into trouble. She can learn anything she wants to very quickly. But if she loses interest or doesn't feel she's being adequately rewarded, she'll pretty much ignore you. If you get one I would highly recommend hiring a professional trainer.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A pet parent chimed in to comment, “I love when my Shiba does this.” Another person joked, “I feel ya. Me too buddy." A third shared, “I love when dogs talk. My mom’s dog argued with her when he got into trouble, man it was funny.”

What are your thoughts on the video of this very vocal doggo?