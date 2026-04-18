‘Unlimited coffee dates’: Google techie couple shares best perk of working together

A video shared by a couple working at Google has caught the attention of social media users, offering a glimpse into their daily life at work. The clip, posted on Instagram, features tech professionals Deeksha and Gautam enjoying a quiet coffee break together inside their office.

A Google techie couple posted a clip of their workplace coffee breaks.(Instagram/gautam__deeksha)

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(Also read: Delhi techie who quit ₹40 LPA Google job opens up on life after corporate: ‘I now own 100% of my time’)

The short video is shared on the joint account of the couple and highlights a light hearted moment from their routine. The text overlaid on the clip reads, “The best part about working together at Google - unlimited coffee dates.” It shows the two seated with cups of coffee, smiling and taking a break amid their work schedules.

The caption accompanying the video adds a personal touch. It reads, “When you both worked hard and now your coffee breaks look like this.” The post reflects both their professional journey and the comfort of sharing it with a partner.

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts to relatable moment {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts to relatable moment {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The clip has garnered several reactions from viewers, many of whom found the moment relatable and aspirational. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip has garnered several reactions from viewers, many of whom found the moment relatable and aspirational. {{/usCountry}}

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One user wrote, “This is honestly so wholesome and goals.” Another commented, “Working together and still finding time for each other is rare.” A third said, “Google perks aside, this is what partnership looks like.”

Several others also chimed in with similar sentiments. “Love how simple and real this is,” wrote one user. Another added, “Couple goals with a side of coffee.” One more comment read, “Hard work paying off in the sweetest way.”

The reactions suggest that viewers were not just drawn to the workplace setting, but also to the emotional connection the couple portrayed. Many users appreciated the balance between professional life and personal moments, especially in a demanding environment like the tech industry.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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