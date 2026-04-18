‘Unlimited coffee dates’: Google techie couple shares best perk of working together
A Google techie couple went viral after sharing how their coffee breaks at work turned into daily mini dates.
A video shared by a couple working at Google has caught the attention of social media users, offering a glimpse into their daily life at work. The clip, posted on Instagram, features tech professionals Deeksha and Gautam enjoying a quiet coffee break together inside their office.
(Also read: Delhi techie who quit ₹40 LPA Google job opens up on life after corporate: ‘I now own 100% of my time’)
The short video is shared on the joint account of the couple and highlights a light hearted moment from their routine. The text overlaid on the clip reads, “The best part about working together at Google - unlimited coffee dates.” It shows the two seated with cups of coffee, smiling and taking a break amid their work schedules.
The caption accompanying the video adds a personal touch. It reads, “When you both worked hard and now your coffee breaks look like this.” The post reflects both their professional journey and the comfort of sharing it with a partner.
Watch the clip here:{{/usCountry}}
Watch the clip here:{{/usCountry}}
Internet reacts to relatable moment{{/usCountry}}
Internet reacts to relatable moment{{/usCountry}}
The clip has garnered several reactions from viewers, many of whom found the moment relatable and aspirational.{{/usCountry}}
The clip has garnered several reactions from viewers, many of whom found the moment relatable and aspirational.{{/usCountry}}
(Also read: Laid-off Google techie shares reality check: ‘Companies can let you go anytime’){{/usCountry}}
(Also read: Laid-off Google techie shares reality check: ‘Companies can let you go anytime’){{/usCountry}}
One user wrote, “This is honestly so wholesome and goals.” Another commented, “Working together and still finding time for each other is rare.” A third said, “Google perks aside, this is what partnership looks like.”
Several others also chimed in with similar sentiments. “Love how simple and real this is,” wrote one user. Another added, “Couple goals with a side of coffee.” One more comment read, “Hard work paying off in the sweetest way.”
The reactions suggest that viewers were not just drawn to the workplace setting, but also to the emotional connection the couple portrayed. Many users appreciated the balance between professional life and personal moments, especially in a demanding environment like the tech industry.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)