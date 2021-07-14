Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP Police reminds people about importance of masks, social distancing in tweets

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 09:06 PM IST
“A ‘friend request’ which should be confirmed immediately to prevent COVID-19 from befriending you,” UP Police wrote in their tweet. (Twitter/@Uppolice)

In a bid to remind people to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and keep oneself safe during this pandemic, UP Police has shared tweets that are collecting several likes. The handle often shares advisory messages for tweeple and their recent tweets are no different.

A tweet posted some six hours ago, talks about ‘confirming’ these important ‘friend requests’. “A ‘friend request’ which should be confirmed immediately to prevent #COVID19 from befriending you,” says the post. Along with it is a picture that showcases these ‘friend requests’. They include masks, vaccine and more.

Take a look at UP Police’s tweet below:

Another tweet, shared on July 13, highlights the importance of wearing a mask and also keeping one’s home safe. “A Home Sweet Home needs to be a ‘Safe Home’ too!” says the tweet shared by UP Police. “Stay masked & ask everyone around you to follow suit,” it says further.

The post features an image that shows a doormat with a special message.

Here’s what UP Police tweeted:

While the recent tweet has received over 100 likes from tweeple, the other one latter has collected over 500 likes till now.

What do you think about these tweets from UP Police?

Topics
up police coronavirus covid-19
