US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti manages visa counter in New Delhi to meet applicants. Watch

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti took over a visa counter in New Delhi to meet prospective US visa applicants and address their inquiries firsthand. The official X handle of the US Embassy in India shared a video capturing Garcetti's interactions with individuals seeking US visas. Eric Garcetti meting applicants. (X/@ US Embassy in India )

“The gang’s all here! Our consular team in New Delhi woke up early this weekend for a special ‘Super Saturday’ dedicated to meeting the unprecedented demand for US visitor visas. We are seeing extra visa applicants with the help of Ambassador Eric Garcetti, our special guest finger printer!” wrote the US Embassy India in the caption of the post. (Also Read: US envoy Eric Garcetti mesmerized by sunrise at Kanyakumari's coast: ‘Symphony of colours’)

A video posted alongside shows an elated Garcetti meeting people of all ages and answering their queries. He even hands the flag of the USA to a few people.

Watch the video of Eric Garcetti here:

Later, Garcetti reshared this video on his X account and wrote, "#SuperSaturday is back, and I’m so excited to join the Consular team! They are going above and beyond to ensure our commitment to visa processing is met, making travel easier and reducing interview wait times."

The video by US Embassy India was shared on November 6. Since being shared, it has garnered over 44,000 views. The post also has numerous likes and comments.

Here’s what people are saying about it:

An individual wrote, "Great. So nice to see this."

A second said, "Excellent job with you helping people."

"You’re bringing awesome energy to your team," posted a third.

