US animal welfare group receive more than 800 parakeets as an unexpected 'gift'

These Facebook posts by the Detroit Animal Welfare Group showed how they received more than 800 parakeets as a ‘gift’.
Some of the 800 parakeets that came as a ‘gift’ for the Detroit Animal Welfare Group.&nbsp;(facebook/@DetroitAnimalWelfareGroup)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 05:58 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

During the holiday weekend when everybody was busy receiving gifts from their loved ones this animal welfare group in the United States called the Detroit Animal Welfare Group, received something quite unexpected. They received more than 800 parakeets from a resident.

“(...) A resident surrendered over 400 parakeets last night. Yes, that is correct 400. We were in shock also but could not turn them away as they were all crammed in 7 cages and smothering each other and needed immediate help. Thank you to a great team that was able to quickly set up proper temporary housing and miraculously we just had parakeet food donated,” begins the caption to the first post in this regard.

They received help from an organisation called Birds and Beaks who helped take care of the baby birds. Here’s what the post said:

There were tiny ones and adult birds, the Detroit Animal Welfare Group (DAWG) shared the following posts about them. They detailed how the birdies were doing on a daily basis.

By December 27, the number of parakeets had suddenly increased to more than 800. The reason was clarified in the caption, “We thought 497 parakeets was a lot…Until they surrendered 339 more in boxes this afternoon. The grand total of parakeets surrendered is 836!”

The group received some much-needed help in rehabilitation and care of the birds from organisations like Jojo's Flying Friends, Birds and Beaks and East Michigan Bird Rescue.

What are your thoughts on this surprise ‘gift’?

