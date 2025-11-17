US based Indian man films Mumbai’s chaotic charm, calls it a real life Grand Theft Auto moment

A US based Indian man has compared Mumbai to the popular video game Grand Theft Auto in a light hearted Instagram video that has since gone viral. The man, identified as Shivam Desai, filmed his experience while travelling across the city. Sharing the clip on Instagram, he said, "I swear to God, Mumbai feels like a video game sometimes. Let me show you what I mean." A US based Indian man said Mumbai felt like Grand Theft Auto in a viral clip. (Instagram/shivam.desaii)

In the clip, he walks up to an auto rickshaw and asks the driver to take him to Juhu. As soon as he sits inside, he turns the camera towards himself and remarks, "And we're rolling. It's that easy." He then pans the camera outside the rickshaw, pointing towards the coastline and the upscale neighbourhood. "That's seaside. And a lot of Bollywood stars living out here. It feels like we're in Grand Theft Auto," he adds.

Street food, Elco Market and Mumbai's energy

The video continues with Desai stepping out near the Elco Market. He mentions that he is "hopping out the rickshaw to get a snack at Elco Market" which he describes as "the legendary pani puri centre." He goes on to show viewers his plate of "buttery, spicy pao bhaji" and briefly highlights the colourful artwork, capturing the vibrancy and charm of the bustling street food hub.

Check out the clip here:

The clip has now crossed more than one lakh views and has drawn several reactions from users. Many viewers connected with his playful comparison and expressed their affection for the city.

Internet reacts with humour and nostalgia

One user commented, "Honestly, Mumbai is a video game. You just spawn into the day, dodge autos like they’re NPCs with trust issues, collect random power ups in the form of cutting chai, and hope the universe saves your progress before the next plot twist." Another viewer wrote, "Enjoy Amchi Mumbai" while someone else added, "Mumbai is a vibe." A nostalgic comment read, "There should be an Elco Market in New York. I would figuratively live there." Another user mentioned, "Exactly love the rickshaws can't wait to be back there in Jan" and one more wrote, "I’m so happy you’ve shown the nice side of Mumbai."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)