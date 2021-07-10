Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / US cop delivers food after arresting delivery driver during traffic stop. Watch
trending

US cop delivers food after arresting delivery driver during traffic stop. Watch

Jonesboro Police Department took to Facebook to share the video of the cop delivering food.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 03:30 PM IST
The image shows a scene from the cop's point of view.(Facebook/@TheJonesboroPD)

A bodycam footage of an officer of Jonesboro Police Department, shared on Facebook, has now created a chatter online and left many chuckling. The video shows the policeman delivering food to a house. He did so after arresting the delivery driver during a traffic stop.

The police department shared the video. “Y'all, I can't make this up...” they wrote along with the hashtag #ProtectandServe.

The video, which captures the scene from the cop’s point of view, shows him walking towards a house and eventually knocking on the door. A man opens the door and the officer asks him "Is there a Sherry here?" A woman, sitting in another room, answers. Take a look at the rest of the video to see what happens next:

Since being shared a few days ago, the video has gathered more than one lakh views. People had a lot to say about the video.

“This is so sweet,” wrote a Facebook user. “Above and beyond the call of duty!” shared another. “That was truly a beautiful thing to do,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

