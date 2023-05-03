US cop luckily escapes as car driven by teen almost hits him

A scary video of an out-of-control car almost hitting a police officer in US’ Fairfax was posted on Facebook. The video shows how the cop luckily escapes the spinning luxury car that a teen was driving. Fairfax County Police Department posted the video as a caution to parents or guardians and advised them to use it as a conversation starter with their teens about their “driving behaviours”.

The image shows the US cop who luckily escaped a spinning car driven by a teen.(Facebook/Fairfax County Police Department)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the caption of the post, the department explained the incident in detail. They wrote that the incident took place on May 1 at southbound Fairfax County Parkway. A patrol officer was nearly hit when a BMW driven by a 17-year-old lost control and started spinning around. The car stopped after hitting two vehicles, one of them being the cop’s car. They added that no one sustained any serious injuries. Also, the teen was “charged with reckless driving”.

“We are relieved this crash did not result in a tragedy. This is an important reminder that life can change in an instant. It is the driver’s responsibility to drive safely and arrive safely. Parents and guardians should consider using this video as an opportunity to have a conversation with their teen drivers about how their driving behaviour can affect the lives of others. We are committed to traffic safety and will continue to enforce traffic laws and educate drivers in an attempt to curb the senseless loss of life that occurs during preventable fatal crashes,” the department added.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared, the post has accumulated several comments. “A 17 year old driving a 425+ horsepower, $65k car? What could go wrong? Judge ought to revoke the parent's licence,” shared a Facebook user. “Juveniles should lose their licences for a few years… NOT just reckless charges CONSEQUENCES!!!!!”commented another. “So thankful the officer is safe. He had an incredible presence of mind. Thank you for sharing this important message,” expressed a third. “As a former dispatcher, just here to say his radio discipline is amazing. Calm, cool, collected, gave the info needed. Glad everyone is okay!” posted a fourth. “I’ve watched this over a dozen times now. So scary. The kid should have his licence suspended,” wrote a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}