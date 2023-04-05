US firm comes up with clever way to protect bird’s nest

If you are a regular social media user, you may have seen videos and pictures that captures acts of kindness. Those are the stories that leave people with a warm feeling in their hearts. One such post was shared on Facebook by US-based Berkeley Electric Cooperative. They shared images to show how they protected a bird’s nest in their parking lot.

US firm's way of protecting bird's nest.(Facebook/@ Berkeley Electric Cooperative)

“It pays to keep an eye peeled while driving as our Johns Island employees found out when a killdeer decided to make its nest right in the middle of our parking lot. Normally a shorebird, the killdeer will scratch out a shallow nest in open ground usually around water. The nest can’t be moved due to the Migratory Bird Treaty Act so our crews made sure it was safe and sound until the eggs hatch in a few weeks. It’s just another way we’re helping to keep the Lowcountry beautiful,” they wrote. Alongside, they also shared two images to show how the nest is protected.

Take a look at the post:

The post has accumulated nearly 600 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered tons of appreciative comments.

Check out a few comments here:

“Awesome,” wrote a Facebook user. “So sweet,” expressed another. “Love this,” expressed a third.

