US man puts toothpicks in beard for world record. Video sparks questions

Guinness World Records (GWR) Instagram page is filled with videos showing varied records, including those that are highly unusual. One such record was recently created by Joel Strasser from the US. He bagged a record by putting toothpicks in his beard.

The image shows the man who created a world record using toothpicks. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

“Most toothpicks in a beard, 3,500 by Joel Strasser,” GWR posted along with the video. The clip opens to show Strasser talking about his record. The rest of the video goes on to show him creating the record by picking toothpicks and putting them in his beard. At the end of the clip, his beard gets hidden by thousands of toothpicks.

Take a look at this video of the toothpick-related world record:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 5.5 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered more than 34,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

How did Instagram users react to this unusual world record?

“Wow. What a record,” posted an Instagram user. “I actually once put 3501 in my beard (my beard is nonexistent),” joked another. “I could beat this record,” announced a third. “But, why?” asked a fourth. “What’s this now,” wondered a fifth. “This one doesn't make sense, nah,” wrote a sixth. What are your thoughts on this usual world record?

