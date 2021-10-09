Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / US man wears traditional Indian attire, grooves to Chogada from Loveyatri. Watch
trending

US man wears traditional Indian attire, grooves to Chogada from Loveyatri. Watch

The dance video of the US man to the song Chogada from Loveyatri has wowed people.
The image shows the trio dancing to to Chogada from Loveyatri.(Instagram/@ricky.pond)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 06:18 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

If you’re a regular user of the Internet and love seeing dance videos, chances are you already follow Ricky Pond on Instagram. This man from the US has been entertaining people with his dance videos on various Indian songs. His latest share showcases him grooving to Chogada and that too in traditional Indian attire.

“Chogada,” he simply wrote while sharing the video. The song is from the 2018 movie Loveyatri featuring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. It was sung by Darshan Raval.

Take a look at the video that shows Pond dancing with two other family members:

RELATED STORIES

The video, since being shared a day ago, gathered more than 30,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated varied comments.

“Very cool,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awesome,” posted another. “Amazing,” shared a third. Many also used fire emoticon to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram usa
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mama cat startles her little kitten. Watch hilariously adorable video

Sweet video of this cuddled up platypus makes people say ‘cuteness overload’

Here’s how Johny Lever stopped a ‘fight’ between his two children

How fast can you flip three bottles? This man took a little over two seconds
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP