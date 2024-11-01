US man's quick thinking saves little boy from choking on chicken. Internet hails his heroic act

In a heartwarming display of quick thinking and bravery, a man from Illinois in the United States has been hailed a hero after rescuing his neighbour's child from a life-threatening choking incident. The dramatic rescue unfolded when the young boy, who suffers from Cornelia de Lange syndrome—a rare genetic condition affecting growth and feeding—began to choke on a piece of chicken that had not been blended sufficiently for him to consume safely. A man in the US saved his neighbour’s child from choking, earning praise on social media. (Instagram/goodnews_movement)

A race against time

The little boy typically relies on a feeding tube for nourishment, making this particular meal a daunting challenge. As he struggled to breathe, panic set in for his mother, who feared that emergency services might take too long to arrive. In a moment of desperation, she rushed her son to the neighbour’s house, where the man quickly sprang into action.

Upon reaching the neighbour's home, the man took hold of the boy, positioning him to deliver a series of firm back blows. Miraculously, this immediate intervention successfully dislodged the chicken, allowing the child to breathe again. The mother expressed profound relief as her son recovered, all thanks to the quick response of her neighbour.

Social media applauds the hero

The incident, which was captured on video and shared by Good News Movement on Instagram, has since gone viral, drawing an outpouring of admiration from social media users. Commenters were quick to celebrate the man’s selflessness and courage. One user remarked, “This is what true heroism looks like! Well done!” Another commented, “What an incredible act of kindness—thank goodness for neighbours like this!” A third user added, “This man deserves all the praise; he acted swiftly and saved a life!”

Many others echoed these sentiments, with another saying, “We need more people like him in the world,” while another highlighted, “This is a reminder of how we can all make a difference in someone’s life.” One user praised the mother’s decision to seek help from her neighbour, stating, “She knew just who to turn to in a crisis.”