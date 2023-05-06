Home / Trending / Man saves baby, stops stroller from rolling into traffic. Watch

Man saves baby, stops stroller from rolling into traffic. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 06, 2023 02:37 PM IST

A video showing how a man saved a baby's life in California’s Hesperia was posted on Instagram. The man is now bieng hailed as a hero.

An incredible footage showing how a man saved a baby’s life was posted online. Shared on Instagram, the video shows the man rushing to stop a stroller that was about to roll into traffic. The incident took place in California.

The image is taken from the video that shows how a man saved a baby's life.(Instagram/@goodnews_movement)
The image is taken from the video that shows how a man saved a baby's life.(Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

Goodnews Movement took to Instagram to share the video. Alongside, they also posted a long caption to explain the incident in detail. “A woman was unloading her car outside A1 Hand Car Wash when reportedly wind gusts pushed the stroller with her great nephew away from her, toward a busy road. The stroller rolled toward the road for almost 10 seconds,” they wrote. In the next few lines they described how the road was filled with cars, including one eight-wheel truck.

“The great aunt had fallen in an attempt to save the baby. The good Samaritan, Ron Nessman, then brings the baby back, hugs the great aunt. It turns out that Ron had been on an interview with Applebee's & he had been homeless and depressed with the death of his girlfriend. After this story broke, Ron has been contacted with many job offers. Ron, you are the good news!!!” they added.

Take a look at the video that shows how the man saves the baby:

The video was shared some 18 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 1.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has gathered several likes.

