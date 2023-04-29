13-year-old boy saves lives by stopping school bus after driver passes out

A 13-year-old boy is being hailed as a hero after his quick thinking helped save the lives of students on a school bus. A video shared online shows how the kid steered the school bus to safety after the driver passed out while driving the vehicle. The boy identified as Dillon Reeves of Carter Middle School is now being hailed for his “heroic and life-saving efforts”. The image shows the boy who steered a school bus to safety after the driver passed out.(Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

The video of his act along with how he saved everyone was posted on an Instagram page called Goodnews Movement. “HERO: Dillon, a humble, kind, quiet-spoken seventh grader at Carter Middle School outside Detroit, was in the 5th row when he noticed the driver pass out last Wednesday. The 13-year-old sprung into action just as the bus was veering into oncoming traffic,” they wrote. “Both the Superintendent of his school and city mayor have recognized his heroic and life-saving efforts. The bus driver is in stable condition. Let's congratulate Dillon below!!!” they added.

The video shows how quickly Dillion ran towards the front of the bus to assist the driver and stop the bus.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“What a leader!! Fearless, strong and competent!! Congratulations Dillon!!” posted an Instagram user. “I hope this kid gets a full scholarship somewhere he likes - we need him!!” commented another. “Dillon, thank you for not hesitating for taking action and not being a bystander. You are admirable and exceptional. Be proud to be you,” expressed a third. “Growing up to be a good man already! Nobody can ever take that away! YOU saved a bus full of students when you were only 13 yrs old!” wrote a fourth.