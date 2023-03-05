UP GRP cop saves passengers who slipped while trying to deboard a moving train. Watch

A head constable of the Government Railway Police (GRP) saved the life of passengers who slipped while trying to deboard a moving train with his rapid response. The incident took place at Kanpur central railway station. UP Police posted CCTV footage of the same on their official Instagram handle.

“Train(ed) to rescue- Saluting the heroic act of HC Shailendra of #UPGRP who saved a woman from falling off the railway track with incredible agility at Kanpur central railway stn. Boarding or disembarking a moving train can be fatal & should be avoided at all cost,” wrote UP Police while sharing a video on Instagram. They also tagged police officer Rahul Srivastav in their post.

The video shared by UP Police on Instagram shows a child standing on the platform. A few seconds later, a woman can be seen trying to deboard a moving train with a kid. She loses her balance, and both fall on the platform. UP GRP official identified as HC Shailendra then gave a hard sprint and quickly saved them from falling further under a moving train.

Watch the video below:

The video was posted a few hours ago. It has also received over 16,800 views. The share has also accumulated more than 1,900 likes and numerous comments. Here’s what people posted in the comments section: “Salute UP GRP,” posted an individual. “Good work,” shared another. A third added, “Great… Jay hind.” A fourth wrote, “Great work UPP.”

