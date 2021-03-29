Home / Trending / US Navy members sing popular Hindi song from Swadesh, Indian Ambassador shares clip
trending

US Navy members sing popular Hindi song from Swadesh, Indian Ambassador shares clip

The video shows members of the US Navy Band singing Ye jo Desh Hai Tera from Swades.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 05:25 PM IST
The image is a screengrab from the video shared by Ambassador from India to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.(Twitter/@SandhuTaranjitS)

A video shared by Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu featuring some members of the US Navy has garnered much praise from netizens. Shared on Sandhu’s official Twitter handle, the video shows the group of four singing a popular Bollywood song accompanied with instruments. After watching the video, you may get goosebumps.

“This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever.' US Navy singing a popular Hindi tune @USNavyCNO's dinner last night!” reads the caption shared alongside the clip by Sandhu. The recording starts with the members of the band singing Ye Jo Desh Hai Tera composed by A. R. Rahman for the movie Swades.

The clip was also shared on the US Navy Band’s Twitter with the caption, “The @usnavyband Sea Chanters share a song of happiness and love at a small performance for the @USNavyCNO and the Ambassador of India to the United States, @SandhuTaranjitS. The Navy Band has been connecting the @USNavy to our partner nations since 1925! #HappyHoli”.

Take a look at the video shared by Sandhu:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Holi 2021: Netizens paint Twitter with hilarious memes. Seen them yet?

White tigress Bijaya in Odisha's Nandankanan gives birth to three cubs

Holi 2021: Kajol shares clip of happiness in all colours

Goofy squirrel to sleepy kitty: This video of animals is a laugh riot

Shared on March 28, the clip has amassed over 3.1 lakh views and several comments. While some

What are your thoughts on this share?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us india twitter video
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP