US Navy members sing popular Hindi song from Swadesh, Indian Ambassador shares clip

A video shared by Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu featuring some members of the US Navy has garnered much praise from netizens. Shared on Sandhu’s official Twitter handle, the video shows the group of four singing a popular Bollywood song accompanied with instruments. After watching the video, you may get goosebumps.

“This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever.' US Navy singing a popular Hindi tune @USNavyCNO's dinner last night!” reads the caption shared alongside the clip by Sandhu. The recording starts with the members of the band singing Ye Jo Desh Hai Tera composed by A. R. Rahman for the movie Swades.

The clip was also shared on the US Navy Band’s Twitter with the caption, “The @usnavyband Sea Chanters share a song of happiness and love at a small performance for the @USNavyCNO and the Ambassador of India to the United States, @SandhuTaranjitS. The Navy Band has been connecting the @USNavy to our partner nations since 1925! #HappyHoli”.

Take a look at the video shared by Sandhu:

