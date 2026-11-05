US Postal Service issues second Diwali stamp in 10 years, features colourful rangoli by Indian artist

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has issued a new stamp to celebrate Diwali, featuring a colourful rangoli created by an Indian artist. This is only the second time the American postal service has dedicated a stamp to the festival, with the first one released in 2016.

The new Diwali stamp brings Indian rangoli art to US postage. (United States Postal Service)

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The US Embassy in India recently shared the new design on its official X account, drawing attention to the special Diwali edition. "Celebrate the festival of lights. Did you know? The U.S. Postal Service just issued a Forever stamp celebrating Diwali!" the post read.

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Indian artist creates 8-foot rangoli for stamp

{{^usCountry}} The new stamp features a vibrant rangoli against a purple background. The artwork was created by Indian artist Sangita Bhutada, who has practised the traditional art form for nearly three decades. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new stamp features a vibrant rangoli against a purple background. The artwork was created by Indian artist Sangita Bhutada, who has practised the traditional art form for nearly three decades. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the US Postal Service, Bhutada's rangoli measured eight feet in diameter and took between eight and 10 days to complete. Photographer Bijay Dixit captured the artwork, while Jennifer Arnold designed the stamp.

The new edition was unveiled on October 21, 2026, at the Embassy of India in Washington DC. Around 20 million stamps have been printed, with each sheet containing 20 stamps.

A Forever stamp is a type of postage stamp that remains valid for the current First-Class Mail one-ounce letter rate, even if postal charges increase in the future. This means customers can use it without having to pay the difference after a price revision.

US issued first Diwali stamp in 2016

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The latest release follows the postal service’s first Diwali stamp, issued on October 5, 2016, in New York. The US Postal Service’s official stamp announcement describes the design as a photograph of a traditional lit diya, accompanied by flower petals against a shimmering golden background. The lamp represented Diwali’s celebration of the triumph of good over evil.

Greg Breeding designed the 2016 stamp, which featured a photograph by Sally Andersen-Bruce. The new rangoli design offers a different visual representation of the festival, marking the postal service’s second stamp dedicated to Diwali.

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Internet reacts to Diwali stamp

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The US Embassy's post also prompted reactions from social media users, with several welcoming the gesture and sharing festive greetings.

One user wrote, "This might make me send postcards this Diwali. Thanks for sharing!" Another simply responded with "Diwali greetings".

The latest stamp has also brought attention to the ways in which Indian festivals and cultural traditions are being represented beyond the country.