US twins delivered 15 minutes apart have birthdays in different years

Natividad Medical Center in USA’s California, where the babies were born, took to Facebook to share about the twins who were born in different years after being delivered 15 minutes apart.
The image shows the twins who were born in different years after being delivered 15 minutes apart.(Facebook/@NatividadInspiringHealthyLives)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 11:01 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

In a happy and rare event, a pair of twins ended up having their birthdays in different years after being delivered 15 minutes apart. The brother and sister were born at a hospital in California.

Natividad Medical Center, where the twins were born, took to Facebook to share the interesting news with the world. They also posted a few images of the newborn babies and their mother. “Baby Aylin Yolanda Trujillo was born exactly at midnight in 2022, but get this: Her twin brother, Alfredo Antonio Trujillo, was born 15 minutes before in 2021!” they wrote. They also posted a quote from the mother of the infants. “Mother of the twins, Fatima Madrigal, says ‘It's crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays. I was surprised and happy that she [Aylin] arrived at midnight’,” they added.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being posted on January 2, has accumulated various comments. A few also wrote “congratulations” to express their reactions.

“What a blessing for the family!!” wrote a Facebook user. “What an amazing story,” commented another.

"This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career. It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the New Year!” said Dr. Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at the Natividad Medical Group, reports People.

What are your thoughts on this happy incident?

Tuesday, January 04, 2022
