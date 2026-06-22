Basset hound Leroy's epic lake dock fail has the internet in stitches

A Basset Hound named Leroy is making the internet laugh after a lake-day mishap turned into a viral TikTok moment.

In a video shared by Leroy is seen wearing a life jacket and eyeing the water before trying to jump onto a boat dock. The plan quickly falls apart. (Representational) (Pexel)

In a video shared by Leroy is seen wearing a life jacket and eyeing the water before trying to jump onto a boat dock. The plan quickly falls apart. His short legs slip on the slick metal surface, sending him sliding and scrambling before he finally falls into the lake.

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His family rushes to help, and the clip has since drawn waves of amused reactions online.

PetHelpful said Leroy’s owner later assured viewers that the dog was fine after the fall. The owner joked in the caption that calling Leroy a “lake dog” was “debatable.”

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"It was at that moment he knew…"

He tries to stay out of the water, claws at the edge, and slides back again before losing the battle.

One of the most hilarious parts of the video was when Leroy's owner can be heard shouting, “LEROYY YOURE DYINGGG’ LOL!!!!!!” as the dog struggled to regain his footing. The reaction got the owner about more than 133,000 likes.

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{{^usCountry}} A TikTok user in the comment section joked, “Glad everybody stayed calm lol!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A TikTok user in the comment section joked, “Glad everybody stayed calm lol!” {{/usCountry}}

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Another user in the video's comment section used the popular meme phrase for the dog and wrote, “It was at that moment he knew…”

One user justified the use of a life jacket on Leroy and wrote, “I see why the life jacket was necessary.”

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Can Basset Hounds swim? Experts say they need extra caution

Veterinary-reviewed pet resources say Basset Hounds can swim, but they often struggle in the water because of their body shape. According to veterinarian Dr Maja Platisa, their long bodies, short legs and heavy bone structure make it harder for them to stay afloat than many other breeds.

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Platisa said, “Combined with their tendency to tire quickly, swimming can be difficult and even dangerous for them.”

Dogster, in a veterinarian-reviewed explainer updated in 2026, notes that some dogs are simply not built for confident swimming and need close supervision around lakes, pools and docks.

That is why Leroy’s life jacket was important. Pet safety guides recommend a properly fitted canine life vest for breeds that tire quickly in water or have trouble keeping their bodies level while swimming. Basset Hounds fall into that category.