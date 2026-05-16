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‘Bee tornado’ spotted near White House: ‘Is this a biblical curse 2.0?’
Videos circulating across social media showed dense clouds of bees swarming around the White House press corps’ “Pebble Beach” media workspace.
Updated on: May 16, 2026 03:31 am IST
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A massive swarm of bees has descended on the White House North Lawn today. The swarm of bees gathered in the media area as some witnesses described the scene as a “bee tornado.”
Videos circulating across social media showed dense clouds of bees swarming around the White House press corps’ “Pebble Beach” media workspace after a hive reportedly formed in a nearby tree.
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