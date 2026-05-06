Coinbase layoffs: What will be the severance package for Indian employees on US work visas?

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong shared a company-wide email informing employees that the company has decided to cut 14% of its global workforce. The CEO noted that the reduction was part of the company’s initiative to transform into an AI-driven enterprise.

What is the severance package for work visa holders?

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong noted that the change is partly due to AI. (X/@brian_armstrong)

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“To those affected, we will be providing a comprehensive package to support you through this transition. US employees will receive a minimum of 16 weeks base pay (plus 2 weeks per year worked), their next equity vest, and 6 months of COBRA,” the CEO said. He added that those working on work visas will also get “extra transition support”.

Also Read: Coinbase cuts 14% of workforce. Read CEO Brian Armstrong’s full email to team

As for employees working outside the US, they will receive a similar severance package. However, it will be “based on local factors and subject to any consultation requirements.”

Why the mass layoffs?

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining the reason, he shared, “First, the market. Coinbase is well-capitalized, has diversified revenue streams, and is well-positioned to weather any storm. Crypto is also on the verge of the next wave of adoption, with stablecoins, prediction markets, tokenization, and more taking off. However, our business is still volatile from quarter to quarter. While we've managed through that cyclicality many times before and come out stronger on the other side, we’re currently in a down market and need to adjust our cost structure now so that we emerge from this period leaner, faster, and more efficient for our next phase of growth.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining the reason, he shared, “First, the market. Coinbase is well-capitalized, has diversified revenue streams, and is well-positioned to weather any storm. Crypto is also on the verge of the next wave of adoption, with stablecoins, prediction markets, tokenization, and more taking off. However, our business is still volatile from quarter to quarter. While we've managed through that cyclicality many times before and come out stronger on the other side, we’re currently in a down market and need to adjust our cost structure now so that we emerge from this period leaner, faster, and more efficient for our next phase of growth.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “Second, AI is changing how we work. Over the past year, I’ve watched engineers use AI to ship in days what used to take a team weeks. Non-technical teams are now shipping production code and many of our workflows are being automated. The pace of what's possible with a small, focused team has changed dramatically, and it's accelerating every day.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Second, AI is changing how we work. Over the past year, I’ve watched engineers use AI to ship in days what used to take a team weeks. Non-technical teams are now shipping production code and many of our workflows are being automated. The pace of what's possible with a small, focused team has changed dramatically, and it's accelerating every day.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Oracle to Snap: 4 billion-dollar giants cut thousands of jobs for AI push in first 4 months of 2026

The CEO said that these factors led the company to an “inflection point,” where it had to take action even if it was risky. “We are adjusting early and deliberately to rebuild Coinbase to be lean, fast, and AI-native. We need to return to the speed and focus of our startup founding, with AI at our core.”

Those affected would receive their termination emails on their personal IDs, and their access to Coinbase communication channels would be revoked immediately.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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