College dropout, 23, earns six-figure salary as Walmart's youngest US store manager

A 23-year-old college dropout who joined Walmart as a part-time cashier at 16 is now the retail giant's youngest store manager in the United States, earning a six-figure annual salary.

A college dropout who started working at Walmart at 16 became its youngest US store manager with a six-figure salary. (LinkedIn/Kiley Pulley)

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Kiley Pulley, from Arizona, has also purchased her first home and is planning a wedding that she hopes to pay for without taking on debt, according to a Fortune report published on November 9.

Pulley began working at Walmart in 2019 while attending high school. Her mother and sister were already employed by the company, and she initially took the job to earn some extra money.

However, what started as an after-school job soon turned into a career.

From part-time cashier to store manager

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{{^usCountry}} At 18, Pulley was promoted to Academy Trainer, where she trained new employees. Around the same time, she enrolled at Grand Canyon University. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At 18, Pulley was promoted to Academy Trainer, where she trained new employees. Around the same time, she enrolled at Grand Canyon University. {{/usCountry}}

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Six months later, she became a team lead, a promotion that prompted her to reconsider her career plans.

She subsequently dropped out of college after securing a salaried position.

By 19, Pulley had become an operations manager. At 21, she was promoted to store manager, becoming the youngest person to hold that position at a Walmart store in the US.

She currently manages a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Glendale, Arizona, according to the Phoenix Business Journal.

How she climbed the corporate ladder

In an interview with Business Insider, Pulley attributed her rapid career growth to constantly seeking opportunities to learn and taking on responsibilities beyond her assigned duties.

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She participated in meetings with senior managers, worked on projects across different stores and volunteered to fill in for store managers during their absence.

Her efforts also earned recognition from Walmart's leadership.

Ray Shouse, Walmart's Phoenix market manager, praised her ambition and dedication, saying she had consistently sought mentorship and professional development opportunities.

Pulley is now pursuing further education through Walmart's tuition-assistance programme.

Her next goal is to become a market manager by 27 or 28, with ambitions of eventually reaching a regional executive leadership position.

Her advice to young professionals

Pulley's career follows a path taken by several senior Walmart executives, including current CEO John Furner, who began working for the retailer as an hourly employee in 1993.

Furner succeeded Doug McMillon as Walmart's CEO in February 2026, according to the company's official announcement.

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Meanwhile, Pulley encouraged young professionals to seek opportunities rather than waiting for promotions.

(Also read: Walmart layoffs: 1,500 tech jobs slashed, outrage over H1B hirings)

"Don’t wait for someone to hand you an opportunity. Go after it," she told Fortune.