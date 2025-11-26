Dancing With the Stars: How much is Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy worth?

Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars saw five finalists on the floor - Jordan Chiles, Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Elaine Hendrix, and Dylan Efron. And it was Robert Irwin who came out on top and took home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. What the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy is really worth(Instagram/dancingwiththestars)

But the trophy itself has always been the show’s most visible reward. No cash payout. No million-dollar prize. Just the mirrorball. So, how much is the prized Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy worth?

What Dancing With the Stars winners actually receive

Dancing with the Stars champions leave with the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy and whatever opportunities follow. The production doesn’t offer a direct financial prize. Pros and celebrity contestants are paid for the season, though the exact amounts vary.

Pro Jenna Johnson summed it up on The Morning After podcast in June 2025, saying winners “are just getting a cute trophy together,” even if the finalists do receive a bonus for lasting the full run of episodes.

Some use the exposure quickly. Joey Graziadei, the 2024 winner, now hosts the official Dancing with the Stars podcast.

How much is the Mirrorball Trophy worth?

The trophy wasn’t always the polished piece fans see today. In April 2017, production designer James Yarnell told PEOPLE that Season 1’s trophy came from a tight budget. He bought a brass lamp, dismantled it and used the parts to build what became Kelly Monaco’s original Mirrorball Trophy.

“The original one, the Kelly Monaco one, was literally part of a brass lamp,” he said. Yarnell added that mirrorballs themselves are not premium items, noting that regardless of the design, “it always has a $10 mirrorball on top.”

Still, the full build isn’t inexpensive. Season 29 winner Kaitlyn Bristowe said on the Trading Secrets podcast in April 2023 that hers cost roughly $10,000 to produce. And she wouldn’t trade it. “You could pay me $1 million, I wouldn’t sell it,” she said.

What the trophy represents for past winners

For some champions, the trophy marks a career shift as much as a competition result. Bindi Irwin spoke about that impact in her 2015 interview with E! News. Fresh off her season 21 win with Derek Hough, she called the experience “a gift” and described the run as life-changing.

Across seasons, that pattern repeats. Winners move on, trophies stay on shelves, and the mirrorball remains the only official prize the show hands out.

FAQs:

How much is the Dancing with the Stars Mirrorball Trophy worth?

The trophy is estimated to cost around $10,000 to produce.

Do Dancing with the Stars winners get money with the trophy?

No, the show does not award a direct cash prize the Mirrorball trophy is the only reward.