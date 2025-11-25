Who is Robert Irwin dating? All on DWTS Season 34 finalist's romance rumors

Robert Irwin, 21, has captured the hearts of Dancing With the Stars fans this season. Known for his charm, talent, and near-perfect scores, the young wildlife conservationist has also sparked curiosity about his personal life. Fans are curious to know whether Robert is in a relationship or not. Robert Irwin is the son of late Steve Irwin.(AFP)

As Robert gears up for the Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finale on Tuesday, November 25, along with his dance partner Witney Carson, here is taking a look at his dating life.

Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez dating rumors

According to Cosmopolitan, one of the biggest rumors involves Robert and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez, 19. The pair danced the jive during DWTS’ 20th birthday celebration, showing off high energy and chemistry on stage.

Speaking about their performance, Robert said, “Oh my gosh, we had the best time. That dance was so fun. She’s the best, it’s been really, really great.”

A few days later, a tipster told DeuxMoi that Robert and Xochitl were spotted together after rehearsals at Erewhon. Despite the sightings, the two of them have not confirmed or denied any romance.

Is Robert Irwin dating Hailey Bills?

Robert has also been linked to Hailey Bills, a member of the DWTS troupe. Fans noticed Robert posting clips of him dancing with Hailey on Instagram Stories, which fueled speculation.

Also Read: Dancing with the Stars Season 34 finale: Full list of guest performances

An anonymous tip to DeuxMoi said, “Everyone’s favorite DWTS bachelor has paused his search for his American dream girl to have some play time beyond the ballroom…he’s been spotted a few times getting cosy with a brunette…the same one he follows around on set.”

Despite these rumors, Robert and Hailey have not publicly commented on their relationship.

What to know?

At this time, Robert has not confirmed being in a relationship. Both rumored connections remain unverified, leaving fans eagerly awaiting updates.

As Dancing With the Stars gets closer to its Season 34 finale, fans are keenly watching Robert, both for his dancing and the rumors about his love life, making it clear that Robert is still one of the most exciting stars this season.

Also Read: When will Dancing with the Stars Season 35 begin? Here's what to expect

FAQs:

Is Robert Irwin dating anyone right now?

Robert Irwin has not publicly confirmed being in a relationship. Reports have linked him to Xochitl Gomez and Hailey Bills.

Who is Robert Irwin’s dance partner on DWTS?

He is seen alongside Witney Carson.

Why are people talking about Robert Irwin’s dating life?

Robert’s charm, social media posts, and interactions with DWTS co-stars have fueled dating rumors, making fans curious about his love life.