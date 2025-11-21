Did Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes break up? Outer Banks star says ‘sorry I tried’

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have seemingly parted ways. On Thursday, the Outer Banks star fueled split rumours with two cryptic posts on social media. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he appeared to allude that the 32-year-old broke up with him. Chase Stokes sparks Kelsea Ballerini split speculations with cryptic posts

Did Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes break up?

“Don't believe the media. I'm blocked, I did nothing wrong,” Stokes wrote in his first post, adding, “Sorry I tried.” He followed up with, “I'm sorry for those who believed in us.” “It is what it is. Onwards and upwards,” he added in the second story. Neither Ballerini nor the 33-year-old follows the other on Instagram presently.

This comes after the Cowboys Cry Too hitmaker made a solo appearance at the 2025 CMA Awards on Wednesday. Ballerini wore a sheer red dress from the Christian Siriano Fall 2025 collection and a matching pair of heels, per People. She later changed into another bold red dress for her live performance of I Sit in Parks. She was nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year but lost the honour to Lainey Wilson.

Ballerini and Stokes first broke up after nearly three years together, a rep for the singer told the outlet in September. “They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens,” the source said.

However, they reunited in Durovnik, Croatia, on November 7, where they were seen together at a restaurant “holding hands at the table and talking closely,” an onlooker told the outlet. “After they got up, they walked together hand in hand towards Old Town. They looked very cute.”