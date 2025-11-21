Chase Stokes' cryptic Instagram stories on Kelsie Ballerina split reports spark row: ‘I was blocked…’

Actor Chase Stokes seems to provide a huge update on reports of his split with Kelsie Ballerina in a series of Instagram stories on Thursday. The stories seem to be the actor's first major comment since it was reported in September that he and Kelsie Ballerina had split, ending their three-year relationship. Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Award.(Getty Images via AFP)

Though the stories did not explicitly mention Kelsie Ballerina, the actor seemed to be commenting on reports of their split, as well as the fact that they don't follow each other on Instagram anymore.

"Don't believe the media. I'm blocked, I did nothing wrong," Stokes wrote. "Sorry ❤️ I tried," he added.

In the next story, the actor wrote: “I'm sorry for those who believed in us.”

Here's the first story:

The first story shared by actor Chase Stokes.(Instagram)

Here's the second story:

The first story posted by Chase Stokes on Thursday.(Instagram)

This is Stokes' first major reaction to their split, about which PEOPLE reported citing a representative of Ballerina that they have split. A cause for the split was not provided.

Earlier, the Hollywood star first broke his silence on the issue when he commented on a TikTok video of Kelsie Ballerina, addressing fans who were talking about their split in the comments.

"These comments are f***ing weird. Grow up," he wrote.

More On Chelsea Ballerina and Case Stokes' Split

Chelsea Ballerina and Chase Stokes have never addressed their split directly in public comments. The breakup was confirmed to the entertainment magazine People by a representative of the singer. “They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t,” the rep said. "It happens."

However, they were seen together at a restaurant earlier on November 7 in Dubrovnik, Croatia, "holding hands," per an onlooker cited in a report. It sparked speculation that they may have reignited their three-year romance, but neither they, nor their reps confirmed if they were back together.

Meanwhile, the stories shared by Chase Stokes sparked further speculation that they may have separated.