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Directors embezzle $6.5M from charity, spend it on Vegas trips, luxury cars

The directors of an American nonprofit have been accused of embezzling over $6.5 million in charitable funds to pay for their own lavish lifestyle.

Updated on: May 10, 2026 01:14 pm IST
By HT Trending Desk
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The directors of an American nonprofit have been accused of embezzling over $6.5 million in charitable funds to pay for their own lavish lifestyle. Trahern Pollard and Jaclyn McGuigan used funds embezzled from We Push for Peace to bankroll Vegas trips, luxury car purchases and massive shopping sprees.

The charity's funds were used to pay for trips to Las Vegas and other luxury purchases

According to a report in the New York Post, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced a civil lawsuit against We Push for Peace and its former directors, Trahern Pollard and Jaclyn McGuigan, on Friday.

Charity funds used for luxury purchases

Prosecutors say that the nonprofit was virtually destroyed by “rampant abuse” and blatant self-dealing.

We Push for Peace reportedly won lucrative contracts for community outreach and violence prevention, but funds earmarked for these initiatives were misused by the charity’s executives.

Trahern Pollard paid for trips to Las Vegas, luxury vehicles and massive shopping sprees at a Harley Davidson showroom and spa stores using the embezzled funds, according to the report.

He also used the Minnesota nonprofit to pay for child support, settle a personal tax bill with the IRS, and funnel money to his private, for-profit businesses. Pollard’s for-profit businesses included a used car dealership and a liquor store.

 
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HT Trending Desk

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Home / Trending / US / Directors embezzle $6.5M from charity, spend it on Vegas trips, luxury cars
Home / Trending / US / Directors embezzle $6.5M from charity, spend it on Vegas trips, luxury cars
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