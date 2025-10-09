Disneyland guest dies of heart attack after The Haunted Mansion ride

A woman in her 60s is said to have died after suffering a heart attack while riding The Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon at the Anaheim theme park, TMZ reported. Woman in her 60s passes away after suffering a heart attack while riding the Haunted Mansion attraction at Disneyland.(Representational image/Unsplash)

After the Haunted Mansion ride ended, the woman stopped responding completely. Disneyland security staff came and started CPR right away, and even called for medical help. Paramedics from Anaheim Fire and Rescue arrived at the place soon after and took her to a nearby hospital. She was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy is being done by the Orange County Coroner’s Office to investigate what exactly happened at the ride. No information has been given by the officials regarding the woman’s name or any other personal details.

The Haunted Mansion: What to know?

The Haunted Mansion is known to be one of the oldest and most famous rides in Disneyland. During the holiday season, it changes into “Haunted Mansion Holiday,” which features scenes from the movie The Nightmare Before Christmas. This ride is popularly ridden among all age groups and includes ghosts, special lighting, and spooky music as well.

One of the early scenes from this ride has a hanging figure in the stretching room, which is particularly scary for some guests.

Officials respond to the incident

Anaheim police and fire officials said there was no sign of a ride problem or foul play. The attraction continued operating after safety checks were completed. On its behalf, Disneyland has not shared more details but said the safety of guests and staff is always important.

The coroner’s office will release more information once the medical review is done. Police have said that the cause of death is still unknown.

Safety at the park

All the rides at Disneyland are thoroughly inspected each and every day to make sure they are safe for all the guests. However, a few medical emergencies do take place when visitors have health conditions or any other issues.

The investigators for this case are going through all the records, video footage, and medical reports to understand what led to the latest incident. The Haunted Mansion remains open while the investigation continues.

FAQs:

What was the age of the guest who died?

The guest was reportedly in her 60s, though her exact age has not been publicly disclosed.

Did she die due to a ride malfunction?

At present, there is no public indication of a mechanical failure. The cause is under investigation via medical and coroner’s review.

Will Disneyland close the Haunted Mansion?

No closure has been announced. Disneyland may review safety protocols, but no public statement has confirmed any temporary shutdown or changes.