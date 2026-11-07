Drone delivers bananas to chimpanzees after severe flooding hits Florida sanctuary

A drone was deployed to deliver bananas and other food to chimpanzees at a sanctuary in Florida after severe flooding left large parts of the property underwater, making it difficult for staff to reach the animals.

A drone delivered bananas to chimpanzees at a Florida sanctuary after severe flooding left much of the property underwater. (Facebook/Save the Chimps)

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According to CBS12, heavy rainfall flooded the 150-acre Save the Chimps sanctuary in Fort Pierce, St Lucie County, which is home to more than 200 rescued chimpanzees.

Footage shared by the sanctuary and featured by the New York Post showed a chimpanzee eating a banana after a drone dropped a paper bag containing food.

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Local broadcaster WPTV also confirmed receiving footage showing staff using a drone to deliver food to a chimpanzee.

Severe flooding disrupts sanctuary operations

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The sanctuary received approximately 19 inches of rain, leaving much of the property submerged. An overflowing canal prevented the floodwaters from receding, creating difficulties for staff trying to reach the animals.

Save the Chimps CEO Ana Paula Tavares confirmed that the chimpanzees were safe on islands with care houses situated on higher ground. However, the flooding severely disrupted staff access to the sanctuary.

According to CBS12, caregivers relied on tractors, trailers and large off-road vehicles to transport food and other supplies. A donated swamp buggy also broke down, while several golf carts became unusable after being submerged in floodwater.

Sanctuary appeals for help

Speaking to WPTV, the sanctuary's facilities director, Mark Yohannan, described the flooding as the worst the facility had experienced in 25 years.

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"We've got a long way to go," Yohannan said.

Despite the challenges, he assured that the chimpanzees were continuing to receive proper care.

"They're doing great. The care staff have been on their game," he said. "They're getting everything they would get normally: enrichment, all their food, all their medication, blankets. They haven't missed a beat."

Yohannan said nearly 15 golf carts had broken down, leaving staff struggling to transport supplies across the property.

The sanctuary has appealed for temporary access to taller four-wheel-drive vehicles and financial donations to support recovery efforts.

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Save the Chimps provides permanent homes to chimpanzees rescued from research laboratories, the entertainment industry and the exotic pet trade.