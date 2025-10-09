Elon Musk recently announced a major update to his Grok Imagine platform, unveiling Version 0.9 with faster, smarter, and more realistic AI video generation. The release has already raised eyebrows for its hyper-realistic capabilities, and now, it has stunned the internet yet again by recreating an iconic scene from the ‘Iron Man’ movie - but with a twist. The video was then reported by none other than Elon Musk. (X/@Prashant_1722)

Taking to X, an Indian creator who goes by @Prashant_1722 on the microblogging platform, shared the AI-generated video that reimagines the weapon demonstration scene from Iron Man, but this time, an Elon Musk lookalike impersonating Tony Stark takes centre stage. Standing in a desert backdrop, the AI-generated Musk delivers a speech about AI superiority, mirroring Robert Downey Jr’s famous line from the original movie: “Is it better to be feared or respected? I say, is it too much to ask for both?”

How did Elon Musk react?

However, in the AI version, the line is reworked to promote Grok. “They say the best AI model is one that gets it right eventually. I say the best model is one that nails it on the first prompt,” the AI version of Musk says in the clip. As the scene builds, missiles branded ‘Grok’ launch into the sky, targeting rival AI firms, including ChatGpt, Gemini, Claude, DALL·E, Sora, and Midjourney.

Posting the video, Prashant wrote, “Grok Imagine 0.9 makes movie making a breeze. Reimagined this iconic Iron Man scene. YOU CAN’T WATCH JUST ONCE. I am blown away by the visual quality, motion and audio generation capabilities of the latest model by xAI. It is an incredible model."

The video was then reported by none other than Elon Musk, who wrote, “Not bad for Grok Imagine version 0.9.”

Social media reactions

Social media users were equally stunned by the results, with many calling it a glimpse into the future of filmmaking.

“Bro, Grok Imagine v0.9 just made every other AI video generator look like Windows Movie Maker from 2003. The motion is clean, the lighting’s cinematic, and it syncs audio like Hollywood-level post-production. Elon basically just turned your imagination into a film studio. This ain’t an update — it’s a declaration of dominance,” one user wrote.

“The future of filmmaking just switched from camera setups to prompt setups. Creativity is about to get infinite,” commented another.

“At this rate, Grok 1.0 might direct the next Avengers before Hollywood catches up,” quipped a third user.

“Bro!!! Real Iron Man, just used technology to make movie Iron Man advertise real technology made by the real iron man!!! Next level Awesome!!!” wrote another.