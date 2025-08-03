Elon Musk left in awe by insane video of dancers channelling electricity through Tesla coils

A jaw-dropping performance from the 2025 Qingdao International Beer Festival in China has captured global attention, not just for its stunning visuals but for the science behind the spectacle. The act, featuring two performers using Tesla coils to pass visible streams of electricity between them as they danced, has since gone viral and even drew praise from none other than Elon Musk. In the now-viral clip, the two performers don custom-designed suits that shield their bodies from high-voltage electricity. (X/MarioNawfal)

In the now-viral clip, the two performers don custom-designed suits that shield their bodies from high-voltage electricity. They each use large Tesla coils, which generate high-frequency, high-voltage electrical energy. As they spin metal rods and twirl with choreographed precision, arcs of electricity visibly leap from one performer to the other, seemingly defying danger and logic.

However, the dancers are unarmed as their suits direct the current over the surface of their bodies rather than through them. Since there's no path for the electricity to discharge into the ground, the two could continue dancing in an awe-inspiring visual.

Social media users around the world were captivated by the act and among the impressed was Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who responded with a simple yet telling reaction on X: “Wow.”

Others on social media were astounded by the spectacle. "Whoa, that was absolutely mind-blowing! How on earth did they pull that off? It felt like something straight out of a sci-fi movie—completely mesmerising and unbelievably impressive!" said one of them.

Another added, "Amazing, a never-seen-before sight. But frightening. That looks like a very high voltage being transmitted through two humans. Frightening. It's worth preserving this video."