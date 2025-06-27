Harvey Milk: Pete Hegseth says naval ship to be renamed after Oscar V. Peterson, here's why

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday, June 27, announced that the US Navy has changed the name of USNS Harvey Milk, a fleet replenishment ship, to Oscar V. Peterson. The ship was earlier named after the Navy veteran, who was one of the country's first openly gay elected officials, The New York Times reported. In this image provided by the U.S. Navy, the John Lewis-class replenishment oiler USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO-206) conducts a replenishment at sea in the Atlantic Ocean, Dec. 13, 2024. (AP)

It has now been renamed for Oscar V. Peterson, a chief petty officer, who was posthumously honored with the Medal of Honor for valor during World War II. “We are taking the politics out of ship naming,” Hegseth said in a statement released on social media platform X, alongside a video.

In the clip, Hegseth noted that they were not “renaming the ship to anything political” and the naming of the vessel had nothing to do with “political activists, unlike the previous administration.”

Who was Harvey Milk?

Born on May 22, 1930 in Woodmere, New York, Milk was a civil rights leader. He became one of the first openly gay elected officials in the US after winning a seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1977, according to Harvey Milk Foundation. He was assassinated in the following year and later became a gay rights icon.

The fleet replenishment oiler was named after California's first openly gay politician under the Barack Obama administration in 2016.

Harvey Milk’s tenure in the US Navy

Milk served in the US Navy between 1951 and 1955. Initially, he graduated from high school to become a high school teacher, but could not do it as his grades at the New York State College for Teachers were fairly poor, National Archives states.

After passing out from the Albany-based institution in 1951, Milk went on to serve in the US Navy during the Korean War. Later on, he was given the “other than honorable” discharge in 1955 after he was found to have engaged in sexual acts.

As per Newsweek, he had to leave the service due to his sexuality or face court-martial.

Thereafter, he served in many roles and even became a financial analyst in New York. He later opened a camera store after shifting to San Francisco in 1972 and soon became popular in the gay community.

During his last few years, he was engaged in politics and civil rights activism.

FAQs:

1. Who was Oscar V. Peterson?

Peterson hailed from Prentice, Wisconsin and served as the chief watertender on the U.S.S. Neosho when it was attacked by Japan during the Battle of the Coral Sea on May 7, 1942.

2. What's the new name of USNS Harvey Milk?

The fleet replenishment ship has now been renamed to USNS Oscar V. Peterson.

3. Why has the US Navy renamed USNS Harvey Milk?

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the government was “taking the politics out of ship naming.”