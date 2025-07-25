Hulk Hogan dies: WWE star's eerie similarities with Ozzy Osbourne

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan died at the age of 71 on July 24 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Florida-based home. Hogan’s death comes just days after fans mourned the death of Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness passed away on July 22. He was 76. How Hulk Hogan led a similar life to Ozzy Osbourne

While Hulk Hogan and Ozzy Osbourne’s legacies lie in different areas - one in the wrestling ring and the other on rock stages - the personal lives of the two legends often mirrored each other in strange, dramatic symmetry.

Both fronted reality TV dynasties, had fiercely loyal partners running the show behind the scenes, and raised headline-making children under the harsh glow of fame, according to a 2005 article in The Spokesman-Review.

‘Clean version’ of The Osbournes

The report highlights that, much like Ozzy Osbourne, Hulk Hogan was the only veteran celebrity in his family. His teenage daughter Brooke was chasing pop stardom at 16, echoing Kelly Osbourne’s early music ambitions.

The WWE superstar’s son, Nick, was rebellious and aloof, drawing comparisons to Jack Osbourne’s wild phase.

Linda Hogan, Hogan’s former wife, was famous for running the household behind the scenes, just like Sharon Osbourne. Still, the Hogans, who earlier featured together in VH1’s Hogan Knows Best, had claimed that their chaos came with restraint.

“Our intensity isn’t madness,” Hogan said. “We are a united front here.” At that time, Nick summed it up and called themselves as “the clean version of The Osbournes.”

Hulk Hogan’s legacy

After making his professional wrestling debut in 1977, Hulk Hogan ruled the wrestling ring for several years, tearing shirts and calling everyone “brother.” He became a part of the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in 1983.

But fame came at a price, he was often away, missing out on family time. “Little by little, he started spending more time at home,” his former wife Linda earlier said.

Besides headlining several of the pay-per-view events for the WWE, Hulk Hogan even made a name for himself in movies and on TV. Rocky III, No Holds Barred, Suburban Commando, Mr. Nanny, Spy Hard and Santa with Muscles are some of his notable movie appearances.

On TV, he has appeared in shows like Thunder in Paradise, highly popular docuseries Hogan Knows Best among others.

