Hulk Hogan's reality TV journey: From Hogan Knows Best to Thunder in Paradise and more

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan died on July 24 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Florida-based home. He was 71. Beyond the wrestling ring, Hogan stands tall as one of the few superstars of WWE who have been well recognised on reality TV, Forbes reported. Hulk Hogan died on July 24 at the age of 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest in Florida. (AP)

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, was born on August 11, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia. He began his professional wrestling career in 1977 and joined the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) in 1983. The WWF's name was later changed to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

He became highly popular for his handlebar mustache and larger-than-life personality in the WWE, headlining several of its pay-per-view events for several years. The February 1988 match between Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant continues to be one of the most-watched wrestling matches, garnering nearly 33 million views, as per Forbes.

Hulk Hogan's life beyond the ring

During the early 1990s, when he remained a prominent name in the wrestling universe, Hogan made the decision to step away from the ring. Thereafter, he went on to grab multiple opportunities both on TV and in movies. In 1982, Hogan appeared as Thunderlips opposite Sylvester Stallone in the highly successful Rocky III.

He also portrayed various types of roles in movies, including No Holds Barred, Suburban Commando, Mr. Nanny, Spy Hard, Santa with Muscles, as well as 3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain. Apart from acting credits, Hogan lent his voice to projects like Gnomeo and Juliet and Robot Chicken.

Hulk Hogan's TV journey

A major highlight from Hulk Hogan's early appearances on TV was the leading role in the action-adventure series Thunder in Paradise, which came out in 1994. His fans got a closer look at his personal life in the docuseries, Hogan Knows Best, which featured him alongside his former partner Linda Claridge and their two children from 2005 to 2007.

At that time, the show premiered as the top-rated series on VH1. Due to its major success, it eventually came back with a spin-off, titled Brooke Knows Best. Centered around Hogan’s family, especially his daughter, the spin-off ran from 2008 until 2009. During this time, Hogan hosted American Gladiators on NBC along with Hulk Hogan’s Celebrity Championship Wrestling. Hogan again gave a closer look at his personal life with the TV special Finding Hulk Hogan in 2010.

FAQs:

When and where was Hulk Hogan born?

He was born on August 11, 1953, in Augusta.

What is Hulk Hogan's real name?

Hogan's real name was Terry Gene Bollea.

How many times did Hulk Hogan win the WWE Championship?

He won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship six times during his wrestling career.