WWE goes on-air with visuals of car accident, police interrogates Smackdown stars; Cody Rhodes also makes appearance

In a dramatic start to this week’s WWE SmackDown, the show opened not inside the roaring arena, but outside, at the site of a chaotic car crash. The opening visuals showed RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, temporarily filling in for SmackDown’s Nick Aldis, overseeing the aftermath of the accident. Local police officers could be seen interrogating members of The Bloodline’s newest offshoot: Solo Sikoa and his faction, the MFTs. Cody Rhodes appears at the start of the WWE Smackdown (YouTube)

The incident clearly left its mark, with Tonga Loa bleeding from the forehead and the rest of the group, JC Mateo, Tala Tonga, and Sikoa himself, trying to explain the bizarre situation to authorities. Code Rhodes also appears briefly in the video, albeit for a different purpose.

Watch:

At first, details surrounding the crash were scarce, with WWE refraining from offering any formal explanation. However, it quickly became clear that the segment was part of an unfolding storyline, one centred around the volatile internal tensions within the Samoan dynasty. As the episode developed, suspicions began to rise around one familiar name: Jacob Fatu.

Later in the night, after the conclusion of the opening match, another incident related to the accident took place backstage. San Antonio police officers were shown confronting Adam Pearce, inquiring about Jacob Fatu's whereabouts. Pearce, clearly caught between managerial obligation and concern for safety, pointed them in Fatu’s direction.

Fatu was visibly reluctant to cooperate, his body language bordering on defiance. But after a brief standoff, Pearce convinced him to comply and speak to the authorities, though Fatu’s piercing glare and hesitation suggested this incident is far from over.

While WWE has not officially confirmed the cause of the crash, Fatu being labeled a “person of interest” adds fuel to the brewing civil war within the Anoa’i family lineage. Whether this incident leads to an all-out war between Solo Sikoa’s group and Jacob Fatu remains to be seen, but SmackDown’s latest storyline has taken a dark, cinematic turn.