Indian man offered $150K job in US questions relocating solely for kids’ education: ‘Is it really worth it?’

An Indian man’s dilemma over whether to relocate to the United States for his children's education has sparked a thoughtful discussion on Reddit. The post, shared by the user under the title “Is it worth relocating to USA from India?”, highlights his concerns about leaving behind a settled and financially secure life in India in pursuit of potential educational opportunities for his children in the US. An Indian man on Reddit sought advice on relocating to the US for his kids' education.(Representational image/Unsplash)

‘Settled in India, but is it enough?’

The man, who is in his 40s, shared that he has a homemaker wife and two children currently studying in the 9th and 7th grades. He revealed that his company has offered him an internal transfer to Dallas, USA, under the L1A/EB1 visa programme with a annual salary of $150,000. However, his decision isn't driven by money.

“I am thinking to take this opportunity to give better education for my kids (not money), however I am afraid, whether it really help the kids or it will create big problem in future,” he wrote. “I settled in India with own house without any loans. Is it really worth to relocate purely for kids education only?”

Mixed reactions from Reddit users

The post, shared by user @Grouchy-Leg1641, prompted several responses from fellow Redditors, many of whom offered their own perspectives and shared similar personal experiences.

One Redditor empathised with his uncertainty, saying, “You’re already living a stable life. Moving now is a gamble, especially when the kids are in their teens.” Another added, “Education might be better there, but will your kids adjust? Teenagers hate change.”

One user noted, “The exposure and opportunities in the US are unmatched. If you can afford it without stress, why not?” Another pointed out, “$150K in Dallas is a solid income. With your background and no existing loans, you’ll still have stability.”

Some questioned the necessity of the move altogether. “Indian education is not bad if you guide your kids well,” one user said. Another commented, “Moving for education is noble, but think long term—social security, healthcare, family support.”