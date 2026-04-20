Indian-American activist shuts down anti-India hate at Texas council meeting: 'We are not forcing religion'

Discussions around the H-1B visa and Indian professionals in the US often spark strong opinions online and offline. A recent city council meeting in the US has now gone viral after an Indian-American activist strongly responded to anti-India remarks.

Neha Suratran was speaking at a city council meeting in Frisco, Texas.(X/@MattooShashank)

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The Indian-American activist, identified as Neha Suratran, has caught the internet’s attention for calling out anti-India rhetoric during a city council meeting in Frisco, Texas. The incident took place during a recent council session, where Suratran addressed concerns regarding the H-1B visa debate and pushed back against allegations that Indian professionals are a "threat" to local communities.

According to a video shared on X by Shashank Mattoo, Suratran countered the narrative with data-driven arguments. “Statistically, the Indian community is associated with higher education, higher income, and lower crime rates. So if a group is associated with safer communities, stronger schools, and higher economic contribution, why are we afraid?” she said.

She further added, “If your goal is for your children to grow up in safe neighborhoods, high-performing schools, stable communities, then this is not something to fear, this is something to welcome.”

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing concerns around cultural identity, Suratran said, “Let me be clear about cultural visibility, we also celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas. We are not forcing religion onto you. Hinduism does not convert. Everybody goes to heaven, as long as you're a good person.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing concerns around cultural identity, Suratran said, “Let me be clear about cultural visibility, we also celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas. We are not forcing religion onto you. Hinduism does not convert. Everybody goes to heaven, as long as you're a good person.” {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: Techie quits toxic US job, returns to India with ₹37 LPA salary: ‘I miss the US lifestyle’)

How did social media react?

The video quickly gained traction online, with many users praising her remarks and calling them a strong response to prejudice.

“Well said. Mutual respect is the foundation of any society. Proud to see Indian values of coexistence being represented globally,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Indians in the US are builders, doctors, and engineers who have always embraced the American way of life. Targeting a community that believes in ‘Live and Let Live’ is a reflection of the attacker’s mindset, not the community’s contribution.”

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Others echoed similar sentiments, highlighting values of coexistence, inclusivity and respect. “Coexistence, respect, and inclusivity are what make societies stronger. Proud representation of Indian values abroad,” a third user wrote.

“This is the major difference between other religions and Hindus. Wherever they go in the world they share the values and contribute the prosperity to that country by giving best of themselves,” commented another.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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