Indian-origin man in California, who claimed ICE agents detained his wife, arrested for her murder

An Indian-origin man in California, who claimed that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents had taken his wife away, has been arrested on murder charges after her burned remains were discovered, according to authorities.

Gurinder Singh Gill, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of his wife. (X/@sacsheriff)

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In a press release, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said that Gurinder Singh Gill, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of his wife, Jasmine Gill, 30, whose remains were found in El Dorado County, California. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and is currently ineligible for bail.

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{{^usCountry}} Jasmine was last seen at her Sacramento home on September 30, and her cousin reported her missing on October 4. Gurinder told authorities that ICE agents had taken her into custody while she was checking the mail. However, when detectives contacted ICE to verify the claim, the federal agency said no enforcement activity had taken place at the couple’s home. Investigation into Jasmine’s disappearance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jasmine was last seen at her Sacramento home on September 30, and her cousin reported her missing on October 4. Gurinder told authorities that ICE agents had taken her into custody while she was checking the mail. However, when detectives contacted ICE to verify the claim, the federal agency said no enforcement activity had taken place at the couple’s home. Investigation into Jasmine’s disappearance {{/usCountry}}

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As the investigation progressed, detectives discovered that the couple were in the process of divorcing and were involved in a child custody dispute. Authorities also noted that Gurinder’s statements about his wife’s disappearance contained “several inconsistencies”.

On October 1, burned human remains were discovered in El Dorado County. The remains were later identified as those of Jasmine Gill.

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Detectives found and arrested Gurinder Gill on Wednesday. They also executed search warrants at two residences associated with him. He was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on murder charges. He is ineligible for bail.

(Also Read: Indian-origin UK police officer charged with attempted rape, intentional strangulation)

Who was Jasmine Gill?

Jasmine was a registered nurse and mother to an eight-month-old baby boy, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser launched by her family member, Daman Gill. The fundraiser said she had followed in the footsteps of her Indian mother by pursuing a career in nursing.

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“Perhaps the most heartbreaking part of her story is that she was fighting for a better future for herself and her baby,” the fundraiser read.

“She was seeking a divorce. She was trying to find the freedom, safety, and fresh start they both deserved. Tragically, before she could build that future, Jasmine was murdered, leaving behind the very child she was fighting so hard to protect,” it added.

As of Sunday, the fundraiser had collected around $9,600. The money will help cover the cost of bringing Jasmine’s body back to India, where her family and relatives can pay their last respects. It will also help with expenses related to the baby’s care, well-being, and future, including any legal costs associated with his custody and welfare.

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