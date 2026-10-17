Indian-origin UK police officer charged with attempted rape, intentional strangulation
An Indian-origin police officer in London was suspended from duty following his arrest on charges of attempted rape and sexual assault.
A serving Metropolitan Police officer in London has been suspended from duty and charged with multiple sexual offences, including attempted rape and intentional strangulation. PC Harman Singh, attached to the Met’s North Area command unit, was charged following an investigation into allegations involving a woman in her 20s. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on October 19.
What are the allegations against him?
“The charges relate to alleged offences against a woman in January 2026. The allegations were reported that month, and Singh was arrested on Saturday, 10 January on suspicion of one count of attempted rape and two counts of sexual assault against a woman. Singh was bailed pending further enquiries,” the Met Police said in a statement. It added that Singh was also charged with one count of intentional strangulation.
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After a Met investigation, the case was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service. Following his arrest, Indian-origin Singh was suspended from duty.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of digital newsroom experience. Specialising in high-engagement storytelling, she blends viral trends with traditional journalism to cover the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. Her reporting spans real estate and personal finance struggles in hubs like Bengaluru and Gurgaon, the NRI experience, and corporate shifts like tech layoffs. Trisha also frequently tracks global figures and writes human interest stories. Offline, Trisha is an avid reader, history enthusiast and solo traveler. She balances her journalism career with family life while actively integrating AI tools into her modern storytelling approach.Read More