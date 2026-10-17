Indian-origin UK police officer charged with attempted rape, intentional strangulation

A serving Metropolitan Police officer in London has been suspended from duty and charged with multiple sexual offences, including attempted rape and intentional strangulation. PC Harman Singh, attached to the Met’s North Area command unit, was charged following an investigation into allegations involving a woman in her 20s. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on October 19. The police officer was arrested for alleged sexual violence against a woman in her 20s. (Representational image). (Unsplash)

What are the allegations against him? “The charges relate to alleged offences against a woman in January 2026. The allegations were reported that month, and Singh was arrested on Saturday, 10 January on suspicion of one count of attempted rape and two counts of sexual assault against a woman. Singh was bailed pending further enquiries,” the Met Police said in a statement. It added that Singh was also charged with one count of intentional strangulation.

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After a Met investigation, the case was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service. Following his arrest, Indian-origin Singh was suspended from duty.