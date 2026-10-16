Chicago sex assault suspect described as ‘South Asian male with dark complexion’

The man accused of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman near the University of Chicago last weekend has been described as a “South Asian male”. The University of Chicago announced on Tuesday that the man has been identified as a “person of interest” in the investigation and has been barred from campus. He is not a student at the university, they said. A woman claims she was assaulted near the University of Chicago campus on October 11 (Representational image)

What is the sexual assault case about? A 21-year-old woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted at a fraternity house near the University of Chicago campus on Sunday, October 11. The woman reported the assault to police and went to a hospital for treatment, according to Chicago police.

The Chicago Sun-Times, citing the police report, said the woman told police she had been drinking and dancing at the party before she began feeling unwell. Shortly afterwards, two of the woman's friends found her “not fully conscious” in a bathroom with a man.

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The woman’s friends said that they had to force their way through several men who were “cheering and appearing to encourage the activity inside,” the Sun-Times reported.

Mia Lara, one of the woman’s friends, said that when she reached the bathroom, she saw the man’s friends “banging on the door,” “cheering,” and saying, “they want to get in there.”

After breaking the door open, Lara found her friend slumped on the bathroom floor, partially clothed, saying “get me out of here” and “I don’t want to be here”.

Suspect identified as South Asian male The University of Chicago announced on Tuesday that a “person of interest” has been identified in the off-campus sexual assault case. Eyewitnesses described the man as a South Asian male wearing black clothes.

“Eyewitnesses described the suspect as a 5’7” South Asian male with dark complexion, short hair on the sides and longer curly hair on top, wearing a black t-shirt, black jogging pants and white shoes,” read the university’s announcement.

This description was provided to the Chicago Police Department and University of Chicago Police Department.

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A video circulating online shows Mia Lara chasing the man and accusing him of sexual assault.

No arrest has been made so far and the man is not in custody. His name has not been released.

“Since the CPD investigation is still active and charges have not been filed, the University is not at liberty to disclose the name of the person of interest,” the University of Chicago said.